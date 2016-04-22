Who Is the Fairest of All the Huntsman: Winter's War Cast Members?

“Mirror, mirror, on the wall, who’s the fairest of them all?” When Charlize Theron, Emily Blunt, and Jessica Chastain are involved, that may be impossible question to answer. However, during a sketch on The Late Late Show Thursday, the Huntsman: Winter's War leading ladies dared ask that famous question to a talking mirror.

Smartly, the mirror separately told each gorgeous actress that she was the fairest. Theron loudly exclaimed, "Yes!" while Blunt confidently said, "I knew it," and Chastain said, "Whew! Thank god for that."

But then it was co-star Chris Hemsworth's turn and he got an unexpected answer. According to the mirror, the actor is indeed fair, but one who is far fairer exists: James Corden.

"James Corden? You mean this James Corden as in The Late Late Show?" asked a baffled Hemsworth. "You've got to be kidding me!"

"I think he looks quite nice," the mirror said. "Nice? I think he looks like a giant toddler," Hemsworth said, and when told he was being a bit touchy, he replied, "Yes, I am being a bit touchy. I work bloody hard to look this good!"

Corden then came over to comfort Hemsworth: "Don't worry, you're not that bad. You've got these big, beautiful blue eyes and beard and strong muscles. You go and get ready for the show and put some makeup on that," he said gesturing to a spot on his cheek.

"The mirror is right, you really are the fairest of them all," a satisfied Hemsworth said before going on his way. Once Hemsworth was gone the mirror asked, "How was that?" and suddenly Corden's band leader Reggie Watts came out from behind the mirror. Nice one, guys. Watch the clip above.

But the fun and games didn't end there. During the show the four cast members also played Cell Phone Profile in which Corden took a real song, photo, and text from one of their phones and the actors had to convince him that they were from their own phones. Find out whose phone had the song "Firework" by Katy Perry, a photo of a man and a donkey, and a text that said, "Get out of bed your getting fat" here: