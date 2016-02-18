Who Does Katie Holmes Think Was the Best Kisser on Dawson's Creek?

It seems like just yesterday that we were watching a teenage Katie Holmes running around the fictional town of Capeside, Mass., on Dawson's Creek but nearly 20 years have passed since that show's premiere. However, that didn't stop James Corden as well as Ryan Reynolds from pressing the actress for details on which of her male co-stars was the best kisser on Wednesday's The Late Late Show.

Holmes described the experience of her first on-screen kiss, which took place on the drama series with a guest star when she was 18-years-old. "It's so awkward because with a first kiss in life—if it doesn't go well you're kind of like 'oh, I gotta get home' or "thanks," and never have to deal with that person [again]," the Touched with Fire star explained. "But onscreen you're going to have to have lunch and you're going to probably have to work together tomorrow."

This, of course, then led Corden to ask, who was a better kisser on the show James Van Der Beek or Joshua Jackson? (Holmes's character, Joey, dated both characters at various points in the series.) A bashful Holmes said she couldn't say. "Who do you think?" she asked Corden. Fellow guest Reynolds chimed in: "I went to high school with Josh and I'll tell you right now he's a terrific kisser." "Well, if he says so," said Holmes. "Pacey's better than Dawson?! I can't believe it!" Corden said.

Well, there you have it.

Watch Holmes get pressed about kissing her Dawson's Creek co-stars in the video at top.