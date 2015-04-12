When Taraji P. Henson's Cookie Met Cookie Monster on SNL

C is for Cookie! This weekend's Saturday Night Live host, Empire star Taraji P. Henson got into character as her already-iconic leading lady Cookie to meet up with another Cookie---Cookie Monster, that is.

In the hilarious sketch, the no-nonsense Cookie stops by Sesame Street to teach the puppets some harsh lessons on sharing ("Cookie don't share"), friendship, and the terrible fate of Elmo. The only thing more impressive than the Sesame Street gang's singing, is how well Taraji P. Henson ("The 'P' stands for puppet!") actually did on the show. Maybe C is for crossover, too?

Watch the Empire-meets-Sesame Street segment from this weekend's SNL by clicking on the video above.

