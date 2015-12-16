When Angels Sing: Watch Victoria's Secret Models Belt Out "The 12 Days of Christmas"

You have to be a triple threat to make it in the entertainment industry these days, and that’s precisely why the Victoria’s Secret Angels have officially stepped it up a notch. In a newly released video, 12 of the world’s sultriest models slip into barely-there lingerie and ring in the holidays singing, naturally, “The 12 Days of Christmas.”

Though the beauties vary in vocal range (we’ll let you be the judge of their skills), there’s no denying that beloved stars like Adriana Lima, Lily Aldridge, Alessandra Ambrosio, Elsa Hosk, and Behati Prinsloo, slay when it comes to sporting the brand’s lace-lined pieces. In the good-spirited video, the Angels also deliver their own rendition of the classic holiday carol, counting down “four fragrance sets,” “three red robes,” “two Angel bras,” and “a gift card for a shopping spree.” And while they each look nothing but stunning, they also hilariously miss their spots in between takes. Don’t fret, though—Ambrosio manages to hit the high note and steal the show.

Watch the full video above and prepare to sing along.