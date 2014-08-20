What's Right Meow: 7 Cute Kittens Help Unveil InStyle’s September Issue!

We recently announced InStyle’s September cover star via Snapchat, and several delightful animal pals lent a paw in revealing Julia Roberts’s glowing face on the 20th anniversary mega-issue's cover.

Seven four-legged furballs stopped by our office from the ASPCA (The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) Adoption Center, and they helmed our big cover reveal. Named Creek, Lake, River, Ocean, Pond, Sea, and Beaches, the felines all truly had a mind of their own when we prepped for filming—while some ran around the room and tried to climb up walls, others decided to cozy up to a catnap halfway through. Of course, no animals were harmed in the making of our video—watch it above!

These kittens are all brothers and sisters and almost ready for adoption at the ASPCA’s adoption center located on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Founded in 1866, the humane organization strives to end animal abuse, pass humane laws, and find homes for abandoned animals. “Adopting a pet can mean finding a fabulous companion, but before doing so, make sure everyone in your family is on the same page. Do you want a hiking buddy or a couch potato? Ask questions about unique personality traits—you might be surprised what you end up leaving with!” says Mallory Kerley, manager of media and communications of the ASPCA.

If you’re interested in adopting one of the kittens from our video in the future or another lucky critter, call 212-876-7700 ext. 4900 or visit aspca.org/adopt. Not in the N.Y.C. area? Visit aspca.org/adopt/shelter and enter your zip code into a searchable database to find a local shelter near you.

Be sure to pick up the September issue of InStyle, on newsstands and available for digital download now.