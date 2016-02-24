What Will Saoirse Ronan Wear to the Oscars? Watch Our Experts Debate

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan came into the spotlight in 2007 after she received an Academy Award nomination for her portrayal of Briony Tallis in Atonement. She then went on to appear in The Lovely Bones, Hanna, and The Grand Budapest Hotel. On top of her success in film, Ronan is set to make her Broadway debut this March playing Abigail Williams in a revival of The Crucible.
Ronan is a seasoned vet on the red carpet and has been seen in gowns from Victoria Beckham, Michael Kors, and Calvin Klein. Recently, at the Golden Globes, Ronan turned heads in a white Saint Laurent gown with a dramatic cascading cape.
Watch the video at the top to see InStyle's Fashion News Director Eric Wilson, co-founder of 151 Luwolt and Malone Souliers Roy Luwolt, and designer Misha Nonoo discuss what Ronan might wear on the red carpet this Sunday.