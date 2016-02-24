What Will Jennifer Lawrence Wear to the Oscars? InStyle's Experts Debate

At only 25 years old, Jennifer Lawrence has a pretty impressive resume. In 2010, Lawrence appeared in Winter’s Bone, but, it wasn’t until 2012, when she portrayed Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, that her career really took off. She later went on to have Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning performances in Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.
Lawrence never misses a beat on the red carpet, either. She has a close relationship with the house of Christian Dior, so she is usually seen walking the red carpet in a couture design. At the 2016 Golden Globes, she wore a formfitting red Christian Dior gown with subtle side slits that really caught our attention—it still has people talking.
Watch the video at top to see InStyle's Fashion News Director Eric Wilson, co-founder of 151 Luwolt and Malone Souliers Roy Luwolt, and designer Misha Nonoo discuss what Lawrence might wear on the red carpet this Sunday.