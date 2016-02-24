What Will Jennifer Lawrence Wear to the Oscars? InStyle's Experts Debate

At only 25 years old, Jennifer Lawrence has a pretty impressive resume. In 2010, Lawrence appeared in Winter’s Bone, but, it wasn’t until 2012, when she portrayed Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, that her career really took off. She later went on to have Oscar- and Golden Globe-winning performances in Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle.

Lawrence never misses a beat on the red carpet, either. She has a close relationship with the house of Christian Dior, so she is usually seen walking the red carpet in a couture design. At the 2016 Golden Globes, she wore a formfitting red Christian Dior gown with subtle side slits that really caught our attention—it still has people talking.

Watch the video at top to see InStyle's Fashion News Director Eric Wilson, co-founder of 151 Luwolt and Malone Souliers Roy Luwolt, and designer Misha Nonoo discuss what Lawrence might wear on the red carpet this Sunday.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Jennifer Lawrence continues to captivate audiences and her latest film, Joy, was certainly delightful to see her in. But on the red carpet, I think we know what to expect. Dior. Dior. Dior. Dior. Dior. Dior, Dior, Dior. She has a relationship with the house, she started to take a few chances lately and move into a few different directions. I like the kind of lingerie effect look that she wore in the black dress from Schiaparelli, another one from Ralph Lauren. What do you think's going on with her, and where do you see her LIkelihood in terms of choice at this time. Well, it's manifold. I agree with you. I think that it probably be Dior because we all know that she has a contract with Dior. And the one thing that I will say about that is at least she's very open about having a contract with the house. So it's not, some celebrities have contracts. They don't talk about it. But Jennifer Lawrence Is such an authentic being that, you know, I think it's just part of her that it's so open. Would I love to see her in something else? Yes. I simply to you loved her in the Schiaparelli Couture. I thought it was so high you could tell that she's just a cool chick. And, you know, wearing that lingerie inspire look was just stunning. I would love to see her in St. Laurent. I think that she would be so rock and roll and she's got that cool hair and I just think that she would pull off something that was kind of a little bit sexy and a little bit cheeky. And I think that if anybody can do that for the Oscars where it is more serious and it is more mature fact It could be her. See Jennifer Lawrence, I find to be one of those actresses that's fulfilling all of our hopes effectively. I find the deal with her to be a little bit more than just the actual relationship with the house, but more so a element a show or symbol if you will self-awareness. She know what's she likes and she goes for it. You know she's also not the sort of actress knowing personally that Would just do things simply because it's been arranged by the people around her. For that reason, I think again, considering the changes, corporate changes, if you will, within Dior at the moment, I think you might see her venture a little bit further. This isn't a prediction, this is a hope, you know? I would actually say, and this is completely left field, I'd hope to see something that goes towards Del Pozo, or something within even maybe more recent, Oscar DeLarento. You know, so something that's Jennifer Lawrence's stubbornness, and that element seems to be quite consistent in her roles, and her personality in real life as well. But then has a very stitley element about her that's not stuffy. Whatsoever. For sure. It is an interesting moment because for those who don't know the designer of [UNKNOWN] Raf Simmons left after the last collection, leaving perhaps a little less of a creative direction there. Correct. So for an event as important as this, I'm sure that she'll take into account the fact that it still is gonna be really talked about what she wears. At the same time, she's not the leading contender, so she has an opportunity to have a little bit of fun on the reds. She does not have to wear a dress that will cause her to trip. No. It could be something young and fun, it could be something bright and sexy. Could you imagine her in something that's like a jumpsuit? Can you imagine how incredible she would be in a jumpsuit. She wears something, you know, I really think there's so much that she could do. The fact that Amy Schumer is one of her best friends, just means that she's got a sense of humor, and she's a fun girl. [LAUGH] Of course, you'd have to be. And I think that, unfortunately we haven't seen that, in how she dresses for these occasions yet. Mmhuh. But I think it will come out, at some point. You know she has, A long and steady career ahead of her for sure. Let's cross our fingers. [BLANK_AUDIO]

