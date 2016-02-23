What Will Cate Blanchett Wear to the Oscars? Watch Our Experts Debate

Two-time Academy Award winner and three-time Golden Globe winner Cate Blanchett has had an extensive career. Known for her work both in film and on the stage, she first gained international acclaim for her portrayal of Elizabeth I of England in the 1998 film Elizabeth. She then went to win a Academy Award for her portrayal of Katherine Hepburn in The Aviator. This year, she was nominated yet again for her work in the film Carol.
On the red carpet, Blanchett isn’t afraid to play with color or mix patterns, which is why she often ends up on best-dressed lists. Recently, she’s been sporting designs from Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Chanel Haute Couture, and Giles—and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited to see what she has in store for the Oscars.
Watch the video at top to see InStyle's Fashion News Director Eric Wilson, co-founder of 151 Luwolt and Malone Souliers Roy Luwolt, and designer Misha Nonoo discuss what Blanchett might wear on the red carpet this Sunday.