What Will Cate Blanchett Wear to the Oscars? Watch Our Experts Debate

Two-time Academy Award winner and three-time Golden Globe winner Cate Blanchett has had an extensive career. Known for her work both in film and on the stage, she first gained international acclaim for her portrayal of Elizabeth I of England in the 1998 film Elizabeth. She then went to win a Academy Award for her portrayal of Katherine Hepburn in The Aviator. This year, she was nominated yet again for her work in the film Carol.

On the red carpet, Blanchett isn’t afraid to play with color or mix patterns, which is why she often ends up on best-dressed lists. Recently, she’s been sporting designs from Givenchy, Marc Jacobs, Chanel Haute Couture, and Giles—and we’d be lying if we said we weren’t excited to see what she has in store for the Oscars.

Dive into the Other Oscar Nominee Style Files! See Our Experts Debate:

Jennifer Lawrence

Brie Larson

Charlotte Rampling

Saoirse Ronan

Watch the video at top to see InStyle's Fashion News Director Eric Wilson, co-founder of 151 Luwolt and Malone Souliers Roy Luwolt, and designer Misha Nonoo discuss what Blanchett might wear on the red carpet this Sunday.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Let's talk about Cate Blanchett, the ultimate queen of the red carpet. She makes virtually every best dress list that I write for InStyle. And I think that When it comes to the fashion stakes we're most excited to see what she's gonna wear that night. It's hard for me to think of an example, in recent fashion, that I haven't been wowed by her. From the incredibly eclectic fun dresses she wears, like the Giles Deacon from the Star Wars, light print from Cannes Film Festival. To last year's amazing Oscar's dress, the Maison Margiela black. Raw edge dress that she paired with this incredible Tiffany necklace of turquoise. Just incredible. But what do you think it is about Kate that she manages to get so much right? I mean It's funny because we've had some sort of big business fancy about her as well in that we've always seen her as one of the top three women you'd pick to represent your brand, to be an ambassador and blah, blah, blah. It's interesting because I came to the conclusion that's it's because she's one of the very few women thespian who really a thespian who doesn't really walk around the socialite circle and just get the work done, goes for her words, goes home so when she does come out to the beautiful like Giorgio Armani Prive dress like few years ago That might be one of the most expensive that ever been worn on the red carpet. She just wears it very demurely, if you will, and it belongs to Cate. It's not even Cate Blanchett, it's just Cate. I think, I agree with you. She is the most, I think every brand would like her as an ambassador. We've actually been very lucky in that we have actually She dressed her before and that was such a highlight. I think that the reason being is that she has this innate nobility and elegance that speaks to all different age demographics and I think that ultimately the thing with Cate Blanchett is that she pulls everything off because she's so cool and I think that she has a daring about her that actually means She doesn't really care and as a result I think that she has a character and I think to your point about being a real [UNKNOWN]. She has this character and she's like I'll take on all these different roles and I think she'll do that with fashion too. And that's what makes her so fun to watch. She plays with color. She plays with accents and jewelry. And she's just statuesque in whatever she puts on. So what do you want to see her wear come Oscars night. [LAUGH] I think I would be very thrilled if I would see her for the very first time wear and unknown designer or a emerging designer. Simply because of course, very much like [INAUDIBLE] Everyone aspires to [INAUDIBLE] be it having dressed her or if we, in terms of an investor concept, it's one of those that I think basically, for our generation certainly leads the charge in all things exquisite. So, anyone as young as even I'll give you as a Jean Piech or someone like that would be life changing. That would be life changing. I, my prediction for such a big night as the Oscars when I think most stars actually see them make there, you know, they tread carefully around the Oscars whereas you often see in the awards before that, More times that they actually do something a little bit more daring. I thin you'll probably see her wear Armani ut, I agree,I would love to see her wear somebody younger. Even somebody younger as Givenchy, you know, Ricardo, whenever she wears him, it's pure magic. I also loved when she wore Maison Margiela, designed by Galliano. I thought that was stunning and the simplicity in it. With that incredible Tiffany necklace. I think that there's something to be said for when she really goes for so classic and really has one accent, a statement piece. But I imagine it's going to be Armani actually on the night. I'm 50/50 on Armani to Givenchy Simply because I, and I'm leading toward Armani, because it's been a while since she's worn it, to such a high profile. Mmhuh. Yes. It's about time. Yes. [MUSIC]

[MUSIC] Let's talk about Cate Blanchett, the ultimate queen of the red carpet. She makes virtually every best dress list that I write for InStyle. And I think that When it comes to the fashion stakes we're most excited to see what she's gonna wear that night. It's hard for me to think of an example, in recent fashion, that I haven't been wowed by her. From the incredibly eclectic fun dresses she wears, like the Giles Deacon from the Star Wars, light print from Cannes Film Festival. To last year's amazing Oscar's dress, the Maison Margiela black. Raw edge dress that she paired with this incredible Tiffany necklace of turquoise. Just incredible. But what do you think it is about Kate that she manages to get so much right? I mean It's funny because we've had some sort of big business fancy about her as well in that we've always seen her as one of the top three women you'd pick to represent your brand, to be an ambassador and blah, blah, blah. It's interesting because I came to the conclusion that's it's because she's one of the very few women thespian who really a thespian who doesn't really walk around the socialite circle and just get the work done, goes for her words, goes home so when she does come out to the beautiful like Giorgio Armani Prive dress like few years ago That might be one of the most expensive that ever been worn on the red carpet. She just wears it very demurely, if you will, and it belongs to Cate. It's not even Cate Blanchett, it's just Cate. I think, I agree with you. She is the most, I think every brand would like her as an ambassador. We've actually been very lucky in that we have actually She dressed her before and that was such a highlight. I think that the reason being is that she has this innate nobility and elegance that speaks to all different age demographics and I think that ultimately the thing with Cate Blanchett is that she pulls everything off because she's so cool and I think that she has a daring about her that actually means She doesn't really care and as a result I think that she has a character and I think to your point about being a real [UNKNOWN]. She has this character and she's like I'll take on all these different roles and I think she'll do that with fashion too. And that's what makes her so fun to watch. She plays with color. She plays with accents and jewelry. And she's just statuesque in whatever she puts on. So what do you want to see her wear come Oscars night. [LAUGH] I think I would be very thrilled if I would see her for the very first time wear and unknown designer or a emerging designer. Simply because of course, very much like [INAUDIBLE] Everyone aspires to [INAUDIBLE] be it having dressed her or if we, in terms of an investor concept, it's one of those that I think basically, for our generation certainly leads the charge in all things exquisite. So, anyone as young as even I'll give you as a Jean Piech or someone like that would be life changing. That would be life changing. I, my prediction for such a big night as the Oscars when I think most stars actually see them make there, you know, they tread carefully around the Oscars whereas you often see in the awards before that, More times that they actually do something a little bit more daring. I thin you'll probably see her wear Armani ut, I agree,I would love to see her wear somebody younger. Even somebody younger as Givenchy, you know, Ricardo, whenever she wears him, it's pure magic. I also loved when she wore Maison Margiela, designed by Galliano. I thought that was stunning and the simplicity in it. With that incredible Tiffany necklace. I think that there's something to be said for when she really goes for so classic and really has one accent, a statement piece. But I imagine it's going to be Armani actually on the night. I'm 50/50 on Armani to Givenchy Simply because I, and I'm leading toward Armani, because it's been a while since she's worn it, to such a high profile. Mmhuh. Yes. It's about time. Yes. [MUSIC]