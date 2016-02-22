See Our Experts Debate What Brie Larson Will Wear to the Oscars

Though she started her career as a guest actress on various television shows, starlet Brie Larson is a full-fledged leading lady. In the past year, she has received widespread recognition for her role as Joy “Ma” Newsome in the film Room, as well as for her work in the hit comedy Trainwreck. For her performance in Room, Larson has received several awards such as a Golden Globe and a Critics Choice Award.
For a red carpet newbie, Larson definitely doesn’t play it safe. She wore a gold sequin Calvin Klein gown at the Golden Globes and a delicate baby blue Versace dress soon after at the SAG Awards. She has also been seen sporting gowns from other top designers, like a beaded number from Rodarte and an emerald silk style from Jason Wu.
Dive into the Other Oscar Nominee Style Files! See Our Experts Debate:
Cate Blanchett
Jennifer Lawrence
Charlotte Rampling
Saoirse Ronan
Watch the video at top to see InStyle's Fashion News Director Eric Wilson, co-founder of 151 Luwolt and Malone Souliers Roy Luwolt, and designer Misha Nonoo discuss what Larson might wear on the red carpet at the Oscars this Sunday.