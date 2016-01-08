What We Can Expect At Sunday's Golden Globes

The 2016 Golden Globes are sure to be full of jokes, duplicated fashion looks and drunk moments.

Show Transcript

The 73rd Golden Globe Awards are Sunday, and we're expecting, and hoping, it will be a hoot to watch. It's going to be a night of partying and heavy drinking. With Ricky Gervais returning to host, we can expect jokes at the expense of the celebrities in attendance. On a serious note, just looking at all the faces here, reminds me of some of the great work that's been done this year. By cosmetic surgeons. [LAUGH] You all look great. We're praying Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer wear the exact same dress. She told E! that means Amy has to wear a Dior, which we're sure she's fine with. I'm just gonna try to talk to Dior in order to make two of whatever they're making for me. [LAUGH] The Globes are the first major award show of 2016, and we want Leo DiCaprio to start off Strong, he's going up against Brian Cranston, Michael Fastbender, Eddie Redmayne, and Will Smith for the award of best actor in a motion picture drama. And it will be Spotlight's time to shine or maybe not. The film seems to lead the nominees for best picture and since its long been thought that this anyone's game Well see if the Boston Globe file really has the power to beat out those other close contenders. We're also looking forward to the potential for a few drunk moments. Since Moet Chandonis the champagne sponsor of the show, that bubbly is flowing all night long, which leads to situations like this. My luck is holding. I'm nominated in Category where the competition is dead. The Globes air live Sunday at 8 PM Eastern on NBC.

The 73rd Golden Globe Awards are Sunday, and we're expecting, and hoping, it will be a hoot to watch. It's going to be a night of partying and heavy drinking. With Ricky Gervais returning to host, we can expect jokes at the expense of the celebrities in attendance. On a serious note, just looking at all the faces here, reminds me of some of the great work that's been done this year. By cosmetic surgeons. [LAUGH] You all look great. We're praying Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer wear the exact same dress. She told E! that means Amy has to wear a Dior, which we're sure she's fine with. I'm just gonna try to talk to Dior in order to make two of whatever they're making for me. [LAUGH] The Globes are the first major award show of 2016, and we want Leo DiCaprio to start off Strong, he's going up against Brian Cranston, Michael Fastbender, Eddie Redmayne, and Will Smith for the award of best actor in a motion picture drama. And it will be Spotlight's time to shine or maybe not. The film seems to lead the nominees for best picture and since its long been thought that this anyone's game Well see if the Boston Globe file really has the power to beat out those other close contenders. We're also looking forward to the potential for a few drunk moments. Since Moet Chandonis the champagne sponsor of the show, that bubbly is flowing all night long, which leads to situations like this. My luck is holding. I'm nominated in Category where the competition is dead. The Globes air live Sunday at 8 PM Eastern on NBC.