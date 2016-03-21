Video: What to Eat to Lose Those Under-Eye Circles 

If that pricey concealer just isn't cutting it anymore in disguising your dark circles, it might be time to make a change in your diet. Nutritionist and registered pharmacist Barbara Mendez is here on video to get to the bottom of what foods might be making you look tired, and how to eliminate them from your diet.

Mendez says that foods you have trouble digesting may be showing up as dark circles under your eyes. Those you should pay the most attention to are wheat, sugar, and dairy. “The way to know which food might be most problematic for you is to look at your diet and make an assessment on which one you eat the most of.”

Luckily, there’s a lot of readily available alternatives. If you need to cut-down on wheat, substitute standard pasta for gluten-free noodles made from rice or quinoa. For a dairy issue, coconut and almond milk are great milk alternatives, and you can swap in cheese made from nuts. Although sugar can be difficult to resist, start by eliminating the usual suspects, like candy and cookies, and indulge in a piece of dark chocolate to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Mendez recommends trying these elimination diets for a minimum of two weeks for best results, and if you don’t see the improvement you desire, try eliminating all three ingredients for a two-week trial and see if that brightens up your under-eyes.

