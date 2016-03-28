VlDEO: Control Your Sweet Tooth with These Healthy Foods

We’ve all been there: It’s the middle of the afternoon and you’re in need of a snack, but instead of reaching for a piece of fruit, you grab a bag of candy. Luckily, nutritionist and registered pharmacist, Barbara Mendez is here on video to give suggestions on what foods to eat to kick unhealthy cravings.

“If you struggle with your cravings and it’s keeping you from losing weight and getting a handle on your eating, you have to understand first that that’s a sign of an unstable blood sugar," says Mendez. "Before you address your cravings and manage your diet, you have to first look at what’s destabilizing your blood sugar, and change some things around in order to get it back on track so you can naturally reduce your cravings organically.”

Breakfast, is the most important meal of the day when it comes to curbing the urge to indulge your sweet tooth. If you’re starting off the morning with cereal or a muffin, you’re setting yourself up for a day full of yearnings for unhealthy foods. Instead, Mendez recommends opting for oatmeal with cinnamon or a veggie-filled omelet to rev up and energize your metabolism.

The all-important afternoon snack is the second time of day that’s crucial for making good food choices. She suggests opting for an apple with almond butter in lieu of the free cookies found in your office to keep you full longer.

Once you’ve mastered maintaining your cravings in the morning and afternoon, take your diet to the next level by looking at other helpful foods you can add into your diet. A few of Mendez’s suggestions include nuts and seeds with healthy, brain-nourishing fats, omega-3 packed salmon, and fiber-rich beans and leafy greens.

Press play on the video above to find out what to add and subtract from your diet to completely stop pesky cravings now.