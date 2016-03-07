VIDEO: What to Eat for Healthy Hair and Nails

Erin Lukas
Mar 07, 2016 @ 6:15 pm

If you’re not happy with the current quality of your hair and nails because your mane is thinning or even breaking off, and your nails are bending and breaking, you can find the solution to these pesky beauty woes in what you eat. Nutritionist Barbara Mendez reveals which foods you can add to your diet to boost your hair’s health for your shiniest locks yet, strengthen your nails, and tackling "the nutritional deficiency happening inside that needs to be addressed,” all on camera.

Instead of relying on biotin supplements, which are commonly recommended to boost hair and nail health, try eating more naturally biotin-rich foods like oats, eggs, and carrots. Another important nutrient is zinc, which our body “easily depletes and shows up through brittle hair.” Pumpkin seeds and dark chocolate are just a few foods that can keep zinc levels on track. To nourish hair and keep it hydrated, omega-3 fatty acids like salmon and flax are your best friends. The powerful antioxidant carotenoids found in sweet potato and kale helps hair and nails grow strong.

Two other important nutrients that need to be in your diet are calcium found in leafy greens and protein from foods like nuts and seeds. The best ways to ensure you’re getting enough of these nutrient-filled foods? Cook up a delicious meal that allows you to eat them together!

Watch the video above for the complete list of vitamin-rich foods you can incorporate into your regular diet that will help improve your hair and nail’s health and growth.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Hi, this is Barbara Mendez from Barbara Mendez Nutrition and today I'm gonna be sharing with you the foods that you should be including in your diet for your healthiest hair and nails. So if you're not happy with the quality of your hair and your nails, if your hair's thinning or if it's breaking off, or if your nails break easily and they also bend quite a bit, that's some sort of nutritional deficiency happening inside that needs to be addressed. So if you're worried about your nails and your hair, then you're no doubt have heard about biotin. It's a supplement that's open recommended for hair and nails. But you can get this nutrient in food that you could be eating everyday to again enhance the quality of your health. These foods include oatmeal, eggs, carrots, and almonds and walnuts. So including these in your diet is a great way to get biotin. Another very important nutrient for healthy hair and nails is zinc And zinc is easily depleted in the body. So if you have a gastrointestinal issue, or if you have an eating disorder, you drink too much alcohol, zinc can be depleted in your body and show up as thinning, brittle hair. So you wanna include foods that contain zinc. Things like pumpkin seeds, cashew nuts, and even more fun than that is dark chocolate. These are great zinc containing foods. Another category of foods that you should be including are foods that are rich in omega three essential fatty acids These essential value estimates helps nourish your hair, hydrate it and keep it moisturized. Same with your nails. So you wanna think about foods like salmon, flax and walnuts. Another important food group are foods that contain carotenoids. This is a very powerful antioxidant that protects the hair follicle and the nail bed allowing your hair and nails to grow nice and strong. So foods like sweet potatoes, carrots, and kale would be a great addition to your diet as well. Two other important nutrients that you should be including in your diet are calcium which you can readily get from eating dark green leafy vegetables from kale And then adequate protein. So things like salmon and egg. And also, nuts and seeds are a great way to get protein, and proteins is the building block of hair and nails. So you wanna make sure you're getting enough of these foods into your diet as well. For maximum benefit from eating these foods, you wanna really integrate them. You wanna eat them together as best you can. So having a piece of dark chocolate with a handful of nuts would be one great way. You can have your salmon Which some cal or some sweet potatoes as a meal. A handful of carrots with some wantons and afternoon snacks. So integrate these foods. Combine them to get maximum absorption and maximum nutrition into your body. [MUSIC]

