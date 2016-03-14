VIDEO: What to Eat for Beautiful, Glowing Skin

If you're anything like us, winter has left your skin dull and lackluster. The key to getting your complexion's glow back is in the foods you're regularly eating. Nutritionist and registered pharmacist, Barbara Mendez is here on video to help liven up your skin in time for spring by sharing the nutritious foods you should start incorporating into your diet now.

According to a recent research study, carotenoids found in some foods that can help enhance the skin's radiance. When choosing cartenoid-rich foods, keep in mind the end goal for your complexion: bright and colorful. Sweet potatoes and kale are two vibrant foods that will enhance your skin's pigmentation to give you a sun-kissed glow. To boost skin's hydration and firmness, foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon and walnuts, will maintain skin's youthfulness. Mendez's number one tip to achieve ultimate glowing skin? Combine these foods together so they quickly absorb into your system for optimal results.

Watch the video above for all of the foods you should start incorporating into your diet to help your skin have its best season yet.