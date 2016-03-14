VIDEO: What to Eat for Beautiful, Glowing Skin

Erin Lukas
Mar 14, 2016 @ 5:45 pm

If you're anything like us, winter has left your skin dull and lackluster. The key to getting your complexion's glow back is in the foods you're regularly eating. Nutritionist and registered pharmacist, Barbara Mendez is here on video to help liven up your skin in time for spring by sharing the nutritious foods you should start incorporating into your diet now.  

According to a recent research study, carotenoids found in some foods that can help enhance the skin's radiance. When choosing cartenoid-rich foods, keep in mind the end goal for your complexion: bright and colorful. Sweet potatoes and kale are two vibrant foods that will enhance your skin's pigmentation to give you a sun-kissed glow. To boost skin's hydration and firmness, foods high in omega-3 fatty acids, like salmon and walnuts, will maintain skin's youthfulness. Mendez's number one tip to achieve ultimate glowing skin? Combine these foods together so they quickly absorb into your system for optimal results. 

Watch the video above for all of the foods you should start incorporating into your diet to help your skin have its best season yet. 

[MUSIC]. Hi, this is Barbara Mendez, from Barbara Mendez Nutrition, and today I'm gonna be sharing with you the foods that you should be including in your diet for beautiful glowing skin. A recent research study showed that there's a particular nutrient in certain foods that can help enhance the glow of your skin. This nutrient is called a carotenoid and it's contained in particular foods that are bright and colorful. Things like carrots, sweet potatoes and kale. It is this carotenoid that gives them this wonderful color but it also enhances the pigmentation of your own skin Allowing your skin to look sun kissed and more beautiful. You also want to include foods that are high in omega-3 essential fatty acids. These fatty acids hydrate your skin, helping it maintain its plumpness and its moisture so you don't look dried out an wrinkly. So you really want to think about including foods like salmon up to about two to three times a week. Walnuts, you can have a handful of walnuts every single day. And also flaxseed. You can get them ground up or in an oil. And just add them to your cereal or add them to salad dressings. Here's one additional tip. Combine these foods for optimal nutrition. So have a piece of salmon with a kale salad Maybe put some flaxseed oil on your sweet potato, and have some carrots with a handful of walnuts as an afternoon snack. Eating these foods together helps those nutrients synergize and get absorbed better by your body and help you enhance the glow of your skin even more. [MUSIC]

