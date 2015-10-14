What Taraji P. Henson Did When She Heard Michelle Obama Loves Empire's Cookie

Taraji P. Henson has collected many fans since becoming the intimidating but loveable Cookie on the hit show Empire, but the one fan that made her do a mic drop (or rather, a phone drop)? First Lady Michelle Obama.

Henson told Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday that when Empire creator Lee Daniels attended a state dinner at the White House, the First Lady asked where Henson was (she was supposed to attend the event but had to work). "I want to see her! You have no idea how much I love Cookie," she told Daniels, who called Henson as soon as dinner was over to tell her what happened. "I dropped the phone! What?!" Henson said.

Kimmel noted this was amazing in itself as the First Lady "doesn't ever like 'cookie.' She likes kale and healthy things." With a laugh Henson noted that she "plays a very healthy Cookie" that's "good for the soul"!

Henson also said that President Obama referred to a line from Season 1 of Empire when he met Daniels. Guess we know what's going on at the White House on Wednesday nights!

Watch Henson talk more about the Obama's love of Empire in the above video.