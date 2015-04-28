This Is What Scarlett Johansson Wore to Bid Farewell to David Letterman

The countdown to David Letterman’s last show continues, and the latest star to pay tribute to the Late Show icon was Scarlett Johansson, who stopped by last night in advance of The Avengers: Age of Ultron’s release this weekend.

“I am so incredibly honored to be on one of your very last shows,” Johansson said. “The first time I was on this show I was 13 years old ... you actually gave me a canned ham and my dad kept it in the fridge till I was like, 25.”

“Those things will explode if they’re not kept refrigerated,” Letterman joked.

For the appearance, Johansson wore a fitted white dress that featured a fringed hemline and patterned cutouts and rocked a dramatic, side-swept pompadour:

She expressed what so many other celebs are feeling right now about Letterman during her countdown visit (the host's final Late Show airs May 20). “Coming on this show has kind of been the milestone of my career,” she said. “There’s never going to be anybody like you.”

