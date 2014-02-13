What Not To Miss in the October Issue

Get a sneak peek at the latest issue of InStyle.

Show Transcript

In InStyle's October issue, put together an entire month of gorgeous outfits using fall's hottest looks and plenty of pieces you already own. Take accessories to the next level with sexy studs, edgy zippers, and lux velvet. Cover girl and multi-talented mom, Gwyneth Paltrow, talks about what drives her, turning 40, and the secrets to making her rock star marriage work. Pick up the October issue of InStyle, on sale now. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for the latest style news, star looks, and exclusive deals.

In InStyle's October issue, put together an entire month of gorgeous outfits using fall's hottest looks and plenty of pieces you already own. Take accessories to the next level with sexy studs, edgy zippers, and lux velvet. Cover girl and multi-talented mom, Gwyneth Paltrow, talks about what drives her, turning 40, and the secrets to making her rock star marriage work. Pick up the October issue of InStyle, on sale now. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for the latest style news, star looks, and exclusive deals.