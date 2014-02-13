What Not To Miss in the May Issue

Get a sneak peek at the latest issue of InStyle.

[MUSIC]. In InStyle's May issue check out this year's 165 best beauty buys from skin to make-up to hair, InStyle readers get 20% off. Say yes to bold colors and sexy cuts with the season's hottest swimsuits, plus find the best look for your body. Covergirl Emily Blunt reveals her style secrets and why her husband is Her ultimate teammate. Pick up the May issue of InStyle on sale now.

