What Not To Miss in the February Issue

Get a sneak peek at the latest issue of InStyle.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] In InStyle's February issue, discover how to dress your way to a killer body. The tummy flattering tops, jeans that make you look five pounds thinner and more. From full lips to sheek updo's, learn the tricks pros use to get models runway ready. Cover girl Jessica Alba reveals the secret to a sexy marriage. But being a mom is her greatest joy and her newest venture, making the world a greener place. Pick up the February issue of InStyle on sale now. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for the latest style news, star looks, and exclusive deals.

[MUSIC] In InStyle's February issue, discover how to dress your way to a killer body. The tummy flattering tops, jeans that make you look five pounds thinner and more. From full lips to sheek updo's, learn the tricks pros use to get models runway ready. Cover girl Jessica Alba reveals the secret to a sexy marriage. But being a mom is her greatest joy and her newest venture, making the world a greener place. Pick up the February issue of InStyle on sale now. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for the latest style news, star looks, and exclusive deals.