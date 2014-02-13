What Not To Miss in the August Issue

Get a sneak peek at the latest issue of InStyle.

Show Transcript

In InStyle's August issue, we answer all your burning style questions from how to wear edgy makeup to which trends work for day and night. Metallics, wild prints, and gorgeous colours, check out the freshest ways to rock the latest jeans styles. Covergirl Jessica Biel reveals her sure fire relationship rules plus the secrets behind that knockout bod. Pickup the August issue of InStyle, on sale now. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for the latest style news, star looks, and exclusive deals.

In InStyle's August issue, we answer all your burning style questions from how to wear edgy makeup to which trends work for day and night. Metallics, wild prints, and gorgeous colours, check out the freshest ways to rock the latest jeans styles. Covergirl Jessica Biel reveals her sure fire relationship rules plus the secrets behind that knockout bod. Pickup the August issue of InStyle, on sale now. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for the latest style news, star looks, and exclusive deals.