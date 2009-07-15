What Not To Miss - August 2009

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Here are the top five stories you won't want to miss in our August issue on sale now. Number five we've got 84 pairs of the sleekest sexiest shiniest shoes of the season, you definitely won't want to miss them. Number four, what's the best way to make your summer last? We'll tell you how from extending your tan to your easiest Summer hair. Number three, our exclusive interview with the cute Josh Duhamel. He tells us just how big Fergie's closet is, why he's the cook in the family, and a new secret hobby he has. Number two, we all know sometimes rules are meant to be broken. With inspiration from Hollywood's best rule breakers, we show you how you can break the rules yourself and look fabulous. Number one, don't miss our stunning cover girl, Catherine Heigl. She dishes on Grey's, her favorite looks, and how she knew singer, Josh Kelley, was the one. All this and more in our August issue on sale now.

