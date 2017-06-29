This is Why a Monique Lhuillier Bridal Look Costs Over $20K

Tessa Trudeau
Jun 29, 2017 @ 10:00 am

When it comes to weddings, it really is all about the dress. Ask any bride, and it's almost guaranteed she'll tell you that she's dreamt of her wedding day—and what she would wear—since she was a little girl. It's one of the most special days in a gal's life, so her outfit needs to be just as special. Finding the perfect look, however, often comes with a hefty price tag. But why, exactly? If you've ever wondered what goes into designing and constructing a wedding dress that makes it so expensive, we finally have some answers for you.

In the above video, Monique Lhuillier Bridal explains why one of their ensembles, priced at over $20,000, costs so very much. From luxe materials and embellishments to added accessories, such as the veil, every pretty little detail adds up. And you won't believe how many hours went into making the dress! 

Watch the video above for a price breakdown and to find out all the dress details.

[MUSIC] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico. While shopping for the perfect gown you've probably seen some gorgeous dresses and intimidating price tags. So what makes some wedding dresses so expensive. According to Monique Lhuillier Bridal here are some of the factors that contribute to a high cost. Their Elizabeth gown which is from their platinum fall 2015 collection retails for $16,500. Soon to be bride to an [UNKNOWN] accessories like a [UNKNOWN] or veil can expect the price to run over $20,000 The dress is created from delicate high end fabrics with signature detailing. Approximately 80 yards of lush tulle is used in the skirt. Silk Georgette lines the gown which adds to the timeless appeal. It takes over 100 hours to create this entire dress. The intricate beading is done by hand. Those ladies looking to stun their friends and family members with this incredible creation must expect multiple fittings. [INAUDIBLE] recommends brides attend three fittings before walking down the aisle. Afterall, if you're spending a lot of money, your dress needs to be perfect. [MUSIC] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico.

