This is Why a Monique Lhuillier Bridal Look Costs Over $20K

When it comes to weddings, it really is all about the dress. Ask any bride, and it's almost guaranteed she'll tell you that she's dreamt of her wedding day—and what she would wear—since she was a little girl. It's one of the most special days in a gal's life, so her outfit needs to be just as special. Finding the perfect look, however, often comes with a hefty price tag. But why, exactly? If you've ever wondered what goes into designing and constructing a wedding dress that makes it so expensive, we finally have some answers for you.

In the above video, Monique Lhuillier Bridal explains why one of their ensembles, priced at over $20,000, costs so very much. From luxe materials and embellishments to added accessories, such as the veil, every pretty little detail adds up. And you won't believe how many hours went into making the dress!

RELATED: The Swarovski Heiress’s Wedding Dress Was Blinged Out With Half A Million Crystals

Watch the video above for a price breakdown and to find out all the dress details.