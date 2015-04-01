What Made David Duchovny Sure That He Could Return to The X-Files

David Duchovny is doubling up on spooky scenes—not only is the actor reprising his role as Special Agent Fox Mulder in the upcoming X-Files revival, he’s also shooting a 13-episode miniseries for NBC called Aquarius, about a cop investigating the Charles Manson cult in 1967.

The shows are filming consecutively, but Duchovny has a fashion trick up his sleeve for making the transition between characters easy: “In the '60s, my ties will be short, and then I’ll let [them] out a little bit and go over to The X-Files set,” he quipped to David Letterman on The Late Show on Tuesday night. As if the actor isn’t busy enough, he’s also releasing a debut alternative-rock album in May called "Hell or Highwater."

Duchovny and co-star Gillian Anderson won’t be the only ones returning to The X-Files. The actor let slip that the nefarious Cigarette Smoking Man will be back as well. (Let’s hope that he’s on the patch by now.)

After Letterman asked his guest if he ever thought he’d play Mulder again, the star said, “Well, when they developed Spanx, I knew I had a shot at coming back.” The truth is finally out there!

