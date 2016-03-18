This Is What Happens When Men Try Contouring for the First Time

The guys in our lives just love to knock how ridiculous contouring can be—that is, until they see how dramatic the transformation is on their own faces. This week, Buzzfeed teamed up with makeup artist Lily Kaytmaz to try out the ever-popular method on a group of 3 guys, and the results are every bit as hysterical as you'd expect. Kaytmaz begins by explaining how conotouring works to each of the men, then shows them their un-blended faces, drawing the obvious Lion King comparisons to the multiple stripes of bronzer and highlighter.

"I've always been told I was a pretty boy," one participant says during the application process. "So, we'll see how pretty this boy can be." The answer? Very pretty, and surprisingly, each of the dudes agree. Hit play to watch the video above in full—we dare you not to laugh out loud.