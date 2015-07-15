What Happened When Emma Stone Lost Her Voice in Front of Meryl Streep

While Emma Stone was starring as Sally Bowles in Cabaret on Broadway earlier this year, she found herself in a real-life version of the classic forgetting-your-lines-on-stage nightmare: She blew her voice out on the same night that Meryl Streep attended the show!

“I was actually trying to sneak out [afterwards],” she told Conan O’Brien Tuesday. “I was like, ‘She’s going to come backstage and be kind and generous and lovely because she’s Meryl Streep and that’s part of who she is, I’m sure.’ And so I was just trying to get my clothes on and then she came backstage and then I just started to cry.”

When Stone tired to apologize for her damaged voice, Streep wasn’t having any of it. “I thought it was just from the cocaine!” she joked, referring to all the drugs Sally hoovers in the musical.

“I said, ‘No, it’s because I’m terrible,’” Stone recalled, but Streep wasn’t about to indulge a pity party. “She was like, ‘Well, you should cultivate that.’”

To help her vocal cords out, Stone ended up with a steroid prescription and some unwelcome side effects. “Sleeplessness—that was a big problem,” she said. “Also, you’re crazy. You’re just legitimately, no holds barred, a crazy person on steroids. Or at least I was.” Click the video above to find out just how crazy she got!

