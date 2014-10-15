We've Got Chills! Gisele Bündchen’s Full Chanel No. 5 Campaign Film Has Arrived

After getting a glimpse at Gisele Bündchen’s Chanel No. 5 campaign film earlier this week, the full-length feature, directed and produced by Baz Luhrmann (of Moulin Rouge and The Great Gatsby fame), is finally here—and it was well worth the wait!

The supermodel stuns as the new face of the fragrance in the three-minute ad, entitled "The One That I Want," which features a haunting rendition of the classic Grease tune "You're the One That I Want" (covered by Lo-Fang) as its soundtrack. In addition to putting her best surfing skills forward in a Chanel wetsuit and surfboard, the Brazilian beauty shows off her acting chops as she portrays a woman struggling to balance her marriage, motherhood, and career. She even shares a passionate moment with leading man Michiel Huisman, whom you may know as Daario Naharis on Game of Thrones. Ready for more? Hit the play button above to watch the full video!

