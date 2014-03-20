Welcome to the New and Refreshed InStyle.com! Take a Tour

Today is an exciting day here at InStyle, as we proudly unveil a new look and feel for our site. Every step of the way, these designs have been made with you in mind, because we know you are busier and more on-the-go than ever. We’ve made it easier to find exactly what you’re looking for every hour of every day – and all with just a tap of your finger.

The video above will give you a tour of some of the new features and highlights, which include effortless sharing from everywhere; a new way to save your favorite finds; bigger, bolder images; and a new How-To section packed with videos, slide shows and even a few GIFS that will show you how to get the latest fashion and beauty looks. What's more, you’ll find the same clean and intuitive layouts on every device and screen size.

We hope you'll agree that our made-over site is even more equipped to deliver seamless service and daily inspiration. This refresh is just the first step we are taking in our digital future together. In the coming months you’ll see continued improvements and exciting new features unfolding.

As always, the most important decision-maker is you. Tell us what you think, what you love, what you want more of, and what we could improve. We’ll keep on listening and do our best to learn from you.

Email us at feedback@instylemag.com.