The Weeknd and Daft Punk's "I Feel It Coming" Music Video Just Dropped

The Weeknd is continuing to showcase his unique Starboy album aesthetics in his latest music video.

On Friday, he dropped the sci-fi-inspired video for "I Feel It Coming" (another hit off his 2016 album Starboy) and it stars himself, co-collaborator Daft Punk, and model Kiko Mizuhara of Japan. The scene begins with a beautiful starry night as we see the singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, waiting alone in a rocky crag and singing. As the sun begins to rise, a woman (Mizuhara) dressed in a glittering crop top and skirt comes down from the sky and the pair cannot take their eyes off each other as they begin to slow dance against alternating backdrops of the sun and stars.

"I Feel It Coming" then takes a futuristic turn, as both the Weeknd and the woman turn into stone and mysterious purple sparks begin emanating from the ground. Daft Punk, dressed in their trademark gold and silver helmets and long, flowing capes, make their grand entrance towards the end as snow falls from the sky.

On Thursday, The Weeknd tweeted a poster for the video to tease the video's release.

i feel it coming tomorrow 🎥 pic.twitter.com/QV3sYgX37N — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) March 10, 2017

Watch the full apocalyptic video above.