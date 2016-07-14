Watch: How One InStyle Editor Chose Her Wedding Stationery

Dobrina Zhekova
Jul 14, 2016 @ 5:30 pm

When it came to creating the stationery for her chic black-tie wedding, InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield Brown enlisted the help of Rebecca Ashby, owner of The Pink Orange. Ashby and her team played off of the classic wedding invitation and added a touch of gold and black to all stationery goodies.

For example, underneath the menus they did a layer of gold shimmery paper. To bring a bit of a contemporary edge (after all, the wedding was in one of the coolest boroughs in the world—Brooklyn), they played with the design of the coasters.

"Be true to your personality. Pick something that works for the theme and the venue but really reflect your own personal style," suggests Ashby.

Watch the video above to learn more about her work with Barfield Brown.

[MUSIC] I'm Kahlana Barfield Brown, an editor at InStyle. Welcome to my wedding. [MUSIC] I'm Rebecca Ashby, owner of The Pink Orange luxury stationery and design firm, and I helped Kahlana with her day of stationery and accessories. [MUSIC] All the goodies that I created for Kahlana Have a little touch of gold and black in it to play off of her really chic, classic invitation and bringing in some gold accents that are used throughout the venue. We did a layer of gold shimmery paper underneath her menu. Her invitations had this amazing liner in them that has some texture. So it was really great to bring in another layer of the design into the menus as well. And then there's a little contemporary edge in some of the coasters that we designed, bringing a little fun play into the Mr. and Mrs. pattern on there and her wayfinding signage. Gold is fabulous, gold is luxurious. The gold chargers kind of set the tone for all the inspiration design at the venue here. It's a little chic, it's a little Brooklyn with the black accents. [MUSIC] My biggest tip for helping brides pick out their stationery is to really be true to your personality. Pick something that works with the theme of your venue, but really reflects your own personal style. Being able to work with Kahlana, see her trends, see her style, and actually bring that into her stationery has been a lot of fun. [MUSIC]

