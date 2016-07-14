Watch: How One InStyle Editor Chose Her Wedding Stationery

When it came to creating the stationery for her chic black-tie wedding, InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield Brown enlisted the help of Rebecca Ashby, owner of The Pink Orange. Ashby and her team played off of the classic wedding invitation and added a touch of gold and black to all stationery goodies.

For example, underneath the menus they did a layer of gold shimmery paper. To bring a bit of a contemporary edge (after all, the wedding was in one of the coolest boroughs in the world—Brooklyn), they played with the design of the coasters.

"Be true to your personality. Pick something that works for the theme and the venue but really reflect your own personal style," suggests Ashby.

Watch the video above to learn more about her work with Barfield Brown.