How To Create A Beautiful Wedding Centerpiece According To A Top Event Planner

Tessa Trudeau
Jun 30, 2017 @ 10:00 am

With summer officially upon us, wedding season is in full swing, and if you're in the process of planning your own, then you know this is the best time of year to find endless inspiration for your upcoming nuptials. One important topic to address is flowers, which, if you ask any bride, is a major detail. Wedding flowers are not something to be taken lightly.

Unless you're a professional florist, then you are probably aware that putting together a floral arrangement isn't always as simple as it may seem. Whether you're planning your own wedding or have been assigned to flower duty in someone else's, then you may be freaking out a little bit. But fear not, dear reader. We met with event designer extraordinaire, Matthew Robbins, who gave us some expert tips on arranging a beautiful centerpiece with your own two hands.

RELATED: 6 Wedding Flower Rules from Fashion’s Favorite Florists

"It can be intimidating," Robbins says of creating a centerpiece on your own. "Limit your color palette, try to use a family of color that sort of complements each other, or choose three tones," he suggests. Once you've chosen your flowers, the first thing you'll want to start with is the vase, which Robbins says will be the anchor of your arrangement. You'll also need foliage and an assortment of flowers of different sizes. He suggests starting with the largest flowers first and going down in size from there. Sounds easy enough!

Watch the video above for all of Robbins' best tips, and check out his Instagram for more wedding inspo!

Show Transcript

Hey, I'm Matthew Robbins and I'm founder and co owner of Mathew Robbins Designs in New York City with my partner Luise [INAUDIBLE], we plan and we design events all over the world and we have offices in New York City and Cartagena, Colombia, and also a little surprise I am the cofounder and editor in chief of Matthew Robbins Sweet Paul Weddings, with my friend Sweet Paul, who you might already know, but check it out if you don't know it. And we're here to, we're gonna share some amazing tips today on how to create a beautiful center Centerpiece. [MUSIC] When creating a centerpiece or an arrangement, start with a vase that you love. Find a great container that has a simple shape or form, and allow that to be the anchor for your arrangement. When starting your arrangement, start with foliage and greenery and texture as the base. vase, that will allow you to create a wonderful frame for all of the blooms. When you start to add the flowers, start with the largest forms first. In this case, I am using Peony because they are big and full shapes and they will allow the shape of the actual arrangement to come to life. Next step is to add flowers by size So start with the next smallest flower. [MUSIC] I'm adding garden roses, because they are next to the peonies in shape and form. Finally, I finish it off with great little pieces like redonkulos and beautiful delicate textures to add whimsy and add movement to the arrangement. When you're creating a centre piece at home or you wanna design something on your own, it can be intimidating. So, limit your color palette. Try to use a family of color, that sort of complements each other or choose three tones. In this case, we're using a range of pale pinks and apricot A little peach and then moves slightly to yellow just to make the palette a little more interesting. But, as you can see nothing gets too complicated. It's great to stick to three varieties, that will make arranging much easier for you. So, in this case we really limited our choices to peonies, garden roses and ranunculus.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!