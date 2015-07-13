We Literally Can't Even with This Hilarious New Video Campaign

If we had a dollar for every time we've uttered the phrase, "Does anyone have a hair tie?" we'd probably have enough to spring for a lifetime supply of Aussie's new 3-Minute Miracle Moist hair mask ($3; drugstore.com). In the spirit of the viral "Sh-t Girls Say" videos, the beauty brand teamed up with the viral series' co-creator Graydon Sheppard to create an equally-hilarious campaign that focuses on the very real summer hair woes we all struggle with this time of year. The ad also encourages women to #DitchTheDrama by streamlining their product arsenal—a feat they say is now possible with the launch of the brand's hair mask, created to ease the air-drying process. This is the second time Aussie has collaborated with Sheppard on their #HairProbs series, which started in January. Click play on the video above to watch the hilarious campaign in full!

