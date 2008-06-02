We Host a Party for the 'Heroes' Cast

Go inside an exclusive In Style cocktail party for the Golden Globes-nominated cast of 'Heroes'.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Instyle.com has hosted this incredible party for us. Pre-Golden globes, it couldn't be more fun than this. The fact that we're shown eleven episodes. And are being nominated for a Golden Globe is incredible. [MUSIC] That's my daddy. You get to be, and I, he sort of lives in that murky area between light and dark. And sometimes he does good things, sometimes he does bad things. And even when he does good things they're usually done with a slightly sinister edge. It's great to see the rest of the cast cuz, you know, our storylines are really separate and we just don't get a chance to see each other very much. Hey, nice to meet you, man. Nice to meet you, man. I have yet to work with you. Yes. But I'm looking. Yes. I love your work. Thank you very much. I love your work. I'm a big fan of. I see it on Mondays on nine. It's, brilliant. You light up the screen. What network? I believe it was NBC. NBC. NBC. That's right. I think I love the fact that there is definitely one side of me that loves to sin, that loves to break the rules, that you know, would rob a bank if she needs money. Would take a man, if she needed him. You're not taking anything. [SOUND] Well, she's really nice and really funny and she helps me a lot with my acting cuz she's, you know, a wonderful actress. I've been able to get better because of Ali. My five year old came to the set the other day and he said, dad I figured out why, why they've got the wires attached to you. And I said, why? He said, so you don't fly away. [MUSIC] What message? Save the cheerleader, save the world. [FOREIGN] It's fun. It's a cool, it's a cool saying. It's it's catchy, it's cute. There's some psycho people that come up to me and they're like, that's what I do and I look at them and I'm like, okay, are we having conversation right now cuz I'm not hearing you. The whole show. There's a lot of great twists coming up so lots of great stuff. Good luck, baby. The Heroes, the Heroes are here to stay. [MUSIC].

