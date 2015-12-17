The Way Dax Shepard Explained Santa Claus to His Daughter Is Priceless 

Explaining how Santa Claus delivers all of his presents across the globe can be tough for any parent, but it may be even harder for Dax Shepard. On today's epsidoe of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor tells host Ellen DeGeneres that he's "100% honest" with his two-year-old daughter Lincoln, which can make explaining Kris Kringle a bit tricky.

"It's a very weird thing to explain if you've been telling the truth," Shepard says. Not wanting to completely spoil the fun of good ol' Saint Nick, he skirts around the deception by telling her some realistic facts about the North Pole's most famous resident.

"'I said, 'There's gonna be a guy stopping by on Christmas Eve in a red jumpsuit with combat boots, huge Grizzly Adams beard. He goes by Christopher Kringle or St. Nick—he's got a lot of aliases'" he relays. "He's gonna show up riding a team of endangered animals. He's gonna park them on the roof then he's gonna repel in. He's gonna root around the area for a while, eat some cookies and whatnot. Don't worry, he's not diabetic. He looks like it, but it's okay. And then if you come out, you may find him getting handsy with mom under a mistletoe,'' he continues. "So she's very excited...she can't wait to meet this felon."

Watch the full conversation between Shepard and DeGeneres above.