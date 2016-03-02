Watch Zoe Saldana Transform into Nina Simone in First Nina Trailer

It's been years in the making, but the first look at the upcoming Nina Simone biopic, appropriately titled Nina, is finally here.

After EW revealed the movie's poster and release date yesterday (below), the film's trailer has arrived. Starring Zoe Saldana as the main character, the controversial Cynthia Mort-directed flick follows the legendary jazz singer's rise to fame and focuses in on the years where she lived in France and met her assistant-turned-manager, Clifton Henderson, who is played by David Oyelowo. Casting choice aside, the actress shines in the role.

Watch the trailer above to check it out for yourself, and catch Nina when it hits theaters April 22.

