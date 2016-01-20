Watch Zac Efron Twerk and Give Ellen DeGeneres a Lap Dance in Tight Leather Pants

Zac Efron may not hesitate to show off his gratuitous abs on-screen, but in real life he’s a shy twerker! The actor stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote his new movie, Bad Grandpa, and was roped into playing a naughty game of Heads Up!

The Neighbors star had no problem gyrating his hips for a lap dance, but when it came to other moves, he was visibly shy. Efron texted on a fake phone to demonstrate "Tinder" (does he know you’re supposed to swipe?), gave tight-lipped kisses to his hand for “making out,” showed off some timid twerking, and only mimed getting undressed to make Ellen DeGeneres guess “skinny-dipping.” Still, we appreciate the host’s efforts to get him shirtless.

Courtesy

Even Efron knew he could have done better. “I knew what twerking was. I should have just gone for it,” he said. “Whenever anyone tells you to twerk, just do it.”

The star also discussed working with Robert De Niro on his new film. “I’ve seen virtually everything this guy’s done,” he said of the veteran actor. “He’s never seen a single thing that I’ve done, like at all … You know, what could you have possibly even seen that I would have been a part of? High School Musical?” he joked. Come on, Zac, don’t sell yourself short! Given the chance to see it, De Niro would probably agree that 17 Again is a masterpiece.