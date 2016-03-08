Watch YouTube's Inspiring New Campaign in Honor of International Women's Day

This International Women’s Day, as we celebrate the powerful women in our lives, it’s important to take a look back at the fearless females who paved the way. That’s why YouTube Spaces teamed up with some of the platform’s most recognizable vloggers to celebrate the women who have helped inspire change.

In the video, “100 Years of Incredible Women,” YouTube personalities like GloZell and Em Ford got in costume to honor the legacy of historical groundbreakers like Madam C.J. Walker and Marilyn Monroe. "One of the things that's amazing about this project is that it's all led by women," beauty blogger Em Ford told InStyle. "We've had the rare chance to work alongside a fully female film crew as well as collaborate with strong creative women on YouTube from all around the world."

YouTube personality GloZell called the film "an honor," telling InStyle that "this project and what it stands for is more important than ever at this moment in time. We need to educate ourselves and our children about powerful women throughout history."

Along with the video, YouTube partnered with the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media to put dimensional female characters on screen. The program will feature productions from stars like Michelle Phan and GloZell on topics ranging from women in the workforce to health, science, and even comedy.

“By taking this step to empower and represent more female voices on YouTube, I hope that more young girls and women around the world can be inspired to be part of the creative community,” Oscar-winning actress Geena Davis said in a statement.

With a powerful company like YouTube on board, the campaign is sure to inspire some major change.