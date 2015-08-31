Watch Young Girls Make Their Own Inspiring Acceptance Speeches in Clean & Clear's New Ad

Though we saw some amazing speeches at the MTV Video Music Awards last night, Clean & Clear may have even better ones in their new ad. The spot encourages young women to accept themselves and their unique features and suggest that you don't need a stage, a microphone, or trophy for a great acceptance speech—all it takes is speaking from the heart and embracing who you are in your own skin.

In the ad, several girls describe their own characteristics that other people have criticized, and then go into what they accept about themselves. "All your differences make you self-conscious," one said. "Everyone has their own style, their own way and that's what makes them beautiful and unique," said another girl. Another reminds us that to be accepted by others is not as important as what you think of yourself.

The ad is part of the Clean & Clear's See the Real Me campaign. Watch the full ad by clicking on the image above.

