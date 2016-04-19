Watch the X-Men: Apocalypse Faux Documentary from the Surprising Viral Campaign

While it is a big-screen spectacle for the titular superhero group, this May’s X-Men: Apocalypse also explores the origins of mutants through the character of Apocalypse, played by Oscar Issac (Star Wars: The Force Awakens). He is considered to be the oldest mutant and one who is known for destroying entire civilizations in his wake.

In a clever bit of viral marketing, Fox has released an ’80s-style news documentary (X-Men: Apocalypse is set in 1983) on the story of Apocalypse, aka En Sabah Nur. The teaser says to stay tuned for its premiere on May 27, which also happens to be the release date of the big-screen adventure.

RELATED: Battle of the Sexes: See Emma Stone and Steve Carell as Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs

Watch the documentary above.

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly. For more stories like this, visit ew.com.