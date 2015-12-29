Watch The X-Files's New 21-Minute Featurette—Spoiler Alert!

The X-Files reboot miniseries is only a few weeks away from premiering and now there's a 21-minute featurette to bring viewers up to speed on where the series—which ended in 2002—left off and what Gillian Anderson's and David Duchovny's characters, Fox Mulder and Dana Scully, have been up to since the 2008 film The X-Files: I Want to Believe.

For insight into a plot that has been kept very much under wraps, the new video is gift for viewers from series creator Chris Carter. However, if you want to avoid any hints at upcoming plotlines it may be too much for you: There are glimpses of new monsters, details Joel McHale's and Lauren Ambrose's new characters, and info on the status of Mulder and Scully's relationship—which sounds more complex than ever. "Chris has a real vision of this world," Duchovny says in the featurette.

RELATED: The Full Trailer for The X-Files Reboot Is Here—Watch It Now

The X-Files is set to premiere Jan. 24, 2016, at 10 p.m. ET on Fox. Watch the full featurette for the series in the video at top.