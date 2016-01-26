Watch Willow Smith Slay the Camera for Her First-Ever Stance Socks Collaboration

Though Willow Smith’s head-whipping days may be over, the 15-year-old singer and actress isn’t saying goodbye to the spotlight. On Tuesday, the sock pros at Stance introduced Smith as the face of the brand’s spring 2016 “Miss Dazey” campaign, welcoming her into its circle of Punks and Poets collaborators, which include A-list names like Big Sean and Rihanna, Stance's creative director.

Sporting a colorful, graphic array of the Supima cotton designs available in the new selection, the teenage talent puts forth her signature cool in the above video, where she also dances among a bed of florals and dramatically poses for the camera. “It’s an honor to work with Willow, she has such a strong creative point of view and her unique take on the world illuminates everything around her,” Candy Harris, senior vice president of the women’s division at Stance, said in a statement. “She epitomizes our Uncommon Thread mantra and will undoubtedly play a role in inspiring the next generation of creative visionaries.”

This new project, which shines a fresh, unseen light on Smith, is just the first of what’s to come. Smith is currently working on designing her first collection for Stance, set to drop during the holiday season at this year’s end.

Watch the full, psychedelic video above—and see more of Smith’s campaign shots below.

