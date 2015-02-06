Watch Will Smith Beatbox to "It Takes Two" with Jimmy Fallon

After paying homage to the Fresh Prince earlier this week, Jimmy Fallon had the man himself, Will Smith, stop by The Tonight Show on Thursday. While the duo didn't revisit the Fresh Prince theme song, the rapper-actor and the Tonight Show host (who prides himself as a "classically trained beatboxer") did treat us to their rendition of the hip-hop classic "It Takes Two."

With the little help of an iPad app called Loopy (which, as the Focus star pointed out, allows you to do "recorded layering"), Smith and Fallon practically transformed into Rob Base and DJ E-Z Rock, beatboxing and all.

It's an incredibly impressive performance (the Tonight Show audience totally got into it—who could blame them?) and a blast from the past with a new twist.

Watch Will Smith and Jimmy Fallon perform "It Takes Two" on The Tonight Show by clicking on the video above.

