Watch What Happens When Melisandre from Game of Thrones Attends a Baby Shower

Last year Seth Meyers showed Game of Thrones fans how Jon Snow is the worst dinner party guest ever. And on Thursday he let us see what exactly happens when Melisandre attends a baby shower.

In a hilarious sketch, the Late Night host and his expectant wife, Alexi, welcomed the priestess to their shower and, well, it didn't exactly go smoothly. As it turns out, the Red Woman (played by Carice van Houten) is a bit of an awkward party guest.

While everyone else was giving the mom-to-be cutesy congratulatory messages, Melisandre, who was supposed to be an old college friend of Meyers, went a little bit edgier. “Clutch your child close to your breast, woman, for the night is dark and full of terrors," she said as the other attendees looked on in horror.

Even though Meyers kept encouraging Melisandre to be more uplifting and positive, she continued to wreak havoc at the party by giving the gift of a Valyrian steel dagger to the baby (although to be fair, it was also a rattle), announcing that there was no heaven and that they were currently living in hell, and setting a guest's drink on fire.

At one point she did make an effort and spoke about her romantic life by alluding to the big question of whether Jon Snow is alive or not. “There is someone I work with I like: His name is Jon Snow, but I’m not really sure he’s the right guy,” she says. “I’m pretty sure he’s dead … well, at least that’s the way it was left.” Always keeping us on the edge!

Watch Melisandre attend a baby shower in the video above, and catch the premier of Game of Thrones Season 6 April 24 on HBO.