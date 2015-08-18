Watch: A Viral Video That Chronicles 100 Years of Fashion in Two Minutes

Meet the two-minute clip that we can't stop watching. The people of Mode released a video that chronicles a century of fashion, from the conservative prim-and-proper styles of 1915 to today's effortlessly cool aesthetic of today (read: moto jacket and destroyed boyfriend jeans). The remarkably accurate timelapse video features 10 looks that encapsulate the top trends of that decade.

As avid fans of fashion evolutions (like, denim skirts, white button-downs, and leggings) and celebrity transformations, we are completely transfixed by this timeline. And, it also confirmed the worst-dressed decade for us (oh, the mid-aughts—so many regrets).

RELATED: A Fashion History of Leggings: See Their Evolution Through the Years