Watch Vin Diesel's Tear-Jerking Musical Tribute to Paul Walker from the People's Choice Awards

Wednesday night's People’s Choice Awards offered nonstop fashion moments and a lot of laughs, but leave it to Vin Diesel to get us all choked up.

When he went up on stage to accept the Favorite Movie award for Furious 7, we knew we were in for something special. Diesel told the audience, "You know, as I was coming up here—I always do this. I say I’m not going to get emotional about, you know, winning these awards, and I was cool when I was sitting in my seat, and then they handed me two awards. One for Favorite Action Movie and one for Favorite Film. You all thought that this was your favorite film. So I think of Dom and Brian, and I start to think of Paul [Fast and Furious franchise co-star Paul Walker, who died in a 2013 car accident]."

"It was a labor of love," he said. "My only message to you is you’d be amazed what you can do with love. You’d be amazed at how powerful a force that is. When we didn’t want to come back to filming when the tragedy was too heavy, it was the love of everyone combined that saw us through to the end."

And, just as he did at the MTV Movie Awards last year, he sang a poignant line from Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth's "See You Again." “It’s just pure fans saying how much they appreciate our work, and that means the world to me. And I thank you so much and the only thing I can say now: ‘It’s been a long day without you, my friend, and I’ll tell you all about it when I see you again.'"

Who else needs a tissue? Or a whole box? Watch Diesel's emotional speech in the video at top.