Watch the Video for One Direction's First Fragrance Since Zayn Malik's Departure

One Direction may have lost Zayn Malik when he pulled a Ginger Spice on us back in March, but the boys clearly haven't lost their fragrance formulating skills—or their sense of humor, for that matter. In the hilarious campaign video above, each of the fantastic four embark on a journey to collect only the very best notes for their latest fragrance, Between Us, which contains notes of freesia, apricot, amber, and apparently, Niall Horan's tears. Clearly, they're willing to go above and beyond the call of duty to make sure their fans are satisfied with their upcoming launch, and if the success of their previous spritzers is any indicator, we're sure Between Us won't disappoint.

The number four seems to be a running theme for this fragrance—Between Us is their fourth scent so far, four key ingredients are called out in the spot, a four-piece gift set will be included in the launch, and ever since Zayn left, there are only four members in the group, not that we're still in mourning, or anything... Watch the boys' funny campaign in the video above, and find Between Us at Macy's stores priced at $60 for the set, which includes a full-size bottle, body lotion, shower gel, and roll-on fragrance, starting August 2nd!

