Watch the Video: Hillary Clinton Pitches Project Pantsuit at the 2013 CFDA Awards

Get your pantsuits ready! While former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton attended last night's 2013 CFDA Awards to present the Founders Award to her dear friend Oscar de la Renta, she also used the opportunity to pitch an show idea to the night's host, Bravo TV exec Andy Cohen. “We could call it Project Pantsuit," Clinton joked. "We have all kinds of ideas. So just call me after tonight, Andy." We'd watch! Hear her whole speech in the video above, which also includes the endearing story of the first time she met famed designer, de la Renta.

