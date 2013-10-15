Watch the Video: Behind-the-Scenes at Taylor Swift's InStyle Cover Shoot!

While Taylor Swift may have paired her signature red lip with green Burberry Prorsum separates for our November cover, inside the issue, she showcases high-fashion runway pieces from Lanvin, Marchesa, and more. "It's just incredible to see how much effort is put into these designer clothes, and getting to wear them is an honor, actually!" said the star, who credits Grace Kelly and Francoise Hardy as a few of her personal style icons. Shot on location at New Jersey's Greenwood Gardens, the exclusive video above takes you on a trip to the ethereal set, where Swift dishes on her style faves, and why she really wears her trademark red lip. Click the play button to get a sneak peek at Taylor's couture looks, then pick up InStyle's November issue, on newsstands and available for digital download beginning Friday, October 18.

Plus, see Taylor transform from high school student to pop sensation.