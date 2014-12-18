Watch the Victoria's Secret Angels Put a Sexy Spin on ’Twas the Night Before Christmas

The holiday classic ’Twas the Night Before Christmas might be known as a bedtime fable you read to children, but leave it to Victoria's Secret to give the tale a sexy twist.

In the just-released video above, Victoria's Secret Angels including Lily Aldridge, Candice Swanepoel, Alessandra Ambrosio, Behati Prinsloo, Karlie Kloss, Doutzen Kroes, and Adriana Lima read the seasonal storybook, though not without a little Victoria's Secret re-imagining.

Swapping their risqué lingerie for cozy pajamas, the supermodels replace the reindeers names with their own in the tale, and also change up some of the key lines in the holiday favorite. "The lingerie were hung by the chimney with care, in hopes that the Angels soon would be there," they recite together while decking the halls. Check out the Angels getting their Christmas cheer on in the full video above.

