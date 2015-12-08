Watch Victoria's Secret Angels Adriana Lima and Behati Prinsloo Chow Down on Buffalo Wings

Tonight is the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, or as Stephen Colbert called it on The Late Show Monday, "The World Series of intimate apparel. It is the Super Bowl of underpants. It is the Daytona 500 of telling your wife, 'We should watch it really cause it's just a Christmas special and they're not that pretty."

Except this year they decided to go with very attractive women, Colbert said, which he only knew because he was joined by three women from the show: Victoria's Secret Angels Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, and Taylor Hill.

"Thank you for taking time away from being intermediaries between God and mankind to model lingerie," the host told them.

So what does Stephen Colbert do with three models on his late-night talk show? They suggested modeling a lace teddy or a $2 million diamond-encrusted bra. Although those suggestions "sounded lovely" to him, there was only one thing he really, really wanted to see the Angels do. "Eat a giant pile of buffalo wings?" Lima suggested. Jackpot.

Three trays of buffalo wings appeared and the Angels went to town. While Lima was a bit demure, Prinsloo and Hill went right in for it, feeding each other and using both hands.

"You need fuel for your big underpants day tomorrow," said Colbert though Lima pointed out that they filmed the special a month ago. The best part was when they used Prinsloo's white angel wings in lieu of a napkin. Watch the full chow session by clicking on the video at top.

The Victoria's Secret Fashion Show airs Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.