Watch Victoria Justice's No-Holds-Barred Lip Sync Battle Against Gregg Sulkin

In a night of total eclipses and milkshakes on last night's Lip Sync Battle, Victoria Justice went up against Disney star Gregg Sulkin and the results were amazing.

Justice kicked the evening off with a song written way before her time, "Total Eclipse of the Heart" by Bonnie Tyler, and crawled around on stage in an energetic performance. Sulkin took things up a notch with the classic Queen ballad "Little Thing Called Love." "My mother is very proud of me making it to Lip Sync Battle," Sulkin adorably said. "I just hope my accent doesn't show through too much." Well, he shouldn't have worried because he absolutely nailed it (and got many of the ladies in the audience quite excited). Watch the performances in the above video.

Justice knew she was going to have to take it up a notch for Round 2 and that she did. The former Zoey 101 star talked a little smack to Sulkin by calling him "Pouty Lips" before she went into a rousing performance of Nelly's "Hot in Herre" complete with backup dancers and a cheek Band-Aid.

But Sulkin wasn't going to go down without a fight. For his second song he performed Kelis's "Milkshake" and instead of bringing boys to the yard, he brought dancers—and confidence. "I have lip-syncing groupies. I don't want to her little mind games affect me," he said of Justice. Sulkin took the song to the next level sporting a long curly wig, no shirt and finally ending by pouring a milkshake on his head. "Now, my father wouldn't be proud of me," he said to laughs from the audience. Watch it here:

In the end Sulkin was crowned the winner. He got to win and have his milkshake too.

RELATED: Watch Julianne and Derek Hough's Epic Brother-Sister Showdown on Lip Sync Battle